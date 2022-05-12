DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Seventy-five acres at the corner of Highway 181 and Champions Way already has roads paved and utilities ready and waiting. For almost four years, Daphne’s mini-version of the Mega-Site has been waiting and now, it appears, the wait is over.

“I’m happy to clue all of you in on the fact that Novelis will also be building a corporate center for advanced manufacturing and leadership training at the Daphne Innovation and Science Complex,” announced Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance President Lee Lawson in Bay Minette Wednesday.

DISC, as it’s known, was developed by the city almost four years ago for something just like this.

“Electrical, sewer, all the things that are there. The site is ready to go. All you need to do is come in and build your building,” says Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

The specifics of what will be built are still being worked out but LeJeune says it is happening.

“We’re thinking here in the next couple of months,” says LeJeune. “It’s moving fast. It’s not a, oh a year from now. No, we’re working on this stuff now.”

Novelis will bring not only a thousand jobs but opportunities for the entire county.

“This is not just Baldwin County, Mega-Site and Bay Minette. Hey, this includes Daphne. So, it reaches well beyond a Mega-Site landmark 2.5 billion dollar facility,” says LeJeune.