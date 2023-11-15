DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A foundation in Daphne is donating $1.6 million to four Mobile and Baldwin County charities.

The Shawn Esfahani Foundation has awarded grants to the Penelope House, Inc., The Lighthouse, Prodisee Pantry, Inc. and Kidz Eatz, Inc.

Shawn Esgahani, the founder of the foundation, owns Esfahani Automotive Group, which has car dealerships in Georgia and Alabama.

Some of the car dealerships Esfahani owns are in the area, including Eastern Shore Toyota, Eastern Shore Hyundai and Eastern Shore Used Car Center.

“Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because it’s a time to contemplate our blessings, and I have so much to be grateful for,” said Esfahani.

Here’s how the donations were divided:

Kidz Eatz – $600,000

Prodisee Pantry – $500,000

Penelope House – $350,000

The Lighthouse – $150,000

“I chose these four charities because they are very active in the local community and collectively, they feed, clothe, shelter, and protect our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Esfahani.

