DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters, police officers and EMT’s rushed to Woodrow Lane in Daphne Tuesday morning. A 911 call alerted first responders of a major accident.

“They got a call that there’s a vehicle that’s pinned by a tree or someone’s in a vehicle,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

But, this is all a drill. These teams are being graded on their response and how they handle each obstacle along the way.

“Our fire (department) will get down to the car, assist medical, they’ll have to use jaws of life, different things like that,” he explained.

Several trees are down across the road. Firefighters are having to cut their way through. It’s a common scenario anytime a strong storm hits. “Not only hurricane season, but here lately we’ve had a lot of tornadoes,” said Chip Martin, Daphne’s fire marshal.

Dangerous heat can also affect how they respond. They’ll need to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated to be effective. These first responders are coordinating with utility crews to make sure power lines are secured while also using their manpower to help clear debris.

“We want it to be second nature just like we do everything else where they feel comfortable sizing up the situation, knowing what resources they need, who to call and who to get out here. This gives us a little bit of a timeframe, too as to how long it’s going to take to respond,” said Martin.

It’s training these men and women will undoubtedly use in a real life situation so they’ll be ready the next time a call goes out. Now, department heads will meet to decide how this exercise went and if any changes need to be made.