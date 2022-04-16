DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Get to know your local first responders on the Eastern Shore in Daphne. Members of the Daphne Fire Department are hosting a Community Safety Awareness Day. It’s happening Saturday at the Daphne Fire Department Training Facility located at 25250 Profit Drive from 9 am to 1 pm.

“We welcome all members of the community to come by and visit with their local departments and organizations to learn about the various programs and services in which they provide to the community,” said a news release about the event. They will have live demonstrations, interactive activities, and inflatables. The event is open to the public.