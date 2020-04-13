Daphne Edgewood Neighborhood holds Easter Sunday Service

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — With most churches going strictly online or offering drive-in services due to COVID-19, the Daphne Edgewood Neighborhood decided to have church in their home driveway.

Jason Rocker preached an Easter sermon in a neighbor’s driveway while his family along with other residents watched from the comfort of their own personal garage.

Rocker tells News 5 that it was not just his idea, but the influence of a co-worker. Rocker says, “My coworker Bob Ute, he wanted his mom to have Easter. He wanted the entire neighborhood to have Easter even through the crisis that we’re experiencing right now, and I thought it would be a great idea. So I said, ‘Sure. Yeah!’”

Even while social distancing due to the pandemic, the people of the Edgewood neighborhood still proceeded to have church this Easter Sunday.

