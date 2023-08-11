DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s tough enough seeing scenes from Hawaii, but watching your home state burn from thousands of miles away is even more disturbing.

“Last I heard, and I haven’t heard back, one of my family members lost a house. Luckily, nobody got hurt. As you can imagine just frustration. Frustration that you can’t be closer that it’s not a drive away, it’s a 12-hour flight away and you can’t do anything,” said Chace Yamagata.

Chace Yamagata and his wife, Jessica, are both from Hawaii and now live in Daphne. Extreme dry conditions and powerful winds are fueling wildfires across Maui that began Tuesday, destroying everything in their path including the historic town of Lahaina.

“Everything I’ve seen back home is just really complete devastation and it’s nothing that I don’t think anybody in Hawaii ever imagined could happen. I guess in Maui it’s probably the Fairhope of Maui. A lot of tourists go there, a lot of restaurants, a lot of local businesses,” he explained.

Their families and friends are split between Maui and the neighboring Island of Hawaii where smoke can be seen from miles away. Chace says the fire departments there are understaffed, but he knows those who are working to put out the flames and get to the people affected are doing the best they can with what they’re dealing with.

“I know there’s people who are on the ground locally, people who are trying to help, but there’s just not enough help. I think the national guard is there now, but we still don’t have enough people on the ground,” Yamagata said.

Miles of land are left scorched as they continue waiting for updates from loved ones, knowing the residents of Hawaii will need all the help they can get over the days, weeks and months ahead.

“That’s why I’ve been trying to post on social media and other ways. If you can donate and help out please do,” he continued.