Daphne coach, player weigh in together on NCAA paying athletes

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — College athletes are one step closer to getting paid to play.

After this moved forward Tuesday afternoon, News 5 caught up with Daphne High School Quarterback Trent Battle and Head Coach Kenny King to get their thoughts. King was a defensive star at Alabama and went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals.

Battle’s interest was piqued, but overall, he says making a profit to play college ball isn’t for him.

“You have to realize that you want to be a student-athlete and get your education, and that’s the biggest part about it for me,” he said. “A lot of guys play the game because we love it and so many people put so much time and so much effort into it. And I think it’s great that those guys can get money off their name. But it’s really not about the money, it’s for the love of the game.”

As for King – he’s not exactly sure how this will all unfold. But he thinks it’ll change the game as far as the recruiting process.

“I think this can go in any kind of direction,” he said. “But having a cool last name, being successful, choosing a school that has a bigger city that has loyal fans that are gonna support the team and buy, I think it’s really gonna make a difference in these student athletes’ choices.”