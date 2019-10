DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne residents will have to find a new spot to drop off recyclable products.

The city council voted Monday to close the city’s drop-off facility, according to Council President Pat Rudicell.

The decision was made for efficiency reasons.

Council will meet again on November 4 to discuss whether recycling home pick-up will happen less frequently as well.

