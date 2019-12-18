Daphne church and city officials discuss road project concerns

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Church members in Daphne met with city officials Wednesday morning to voice their concerns over a road widening project along County Road 13.

Pine Grove Church is located across the street from a new apartment complex being built at the corner of County Road 64 and County Road 13.

“If they build this road and they put this right of way here that water will rush to our church. Somebody’s going to be responsible,” said Alfred Jenkins, who attends the church.

The problem? A turning lane needs to be built in order to help the traffic flow. But, that proposed turning lane could push water into their building.

“We are going to see water come straight in through our front door and that’s destructive for our building,” said Joyce Lundy, who also attends the church.

Daphne Public Works Director Jeremy Sasser says they met with members Wednesday morning and there may be other options to consider. These options could help prevent water entering their building, which is a big concern.

“The engineer is going to go back and work with the developer, come up with a game plan to make sure nothing ever happens and of course the city will approve it before anything is installed to make sure we protect the public as well,” he said.

The engineer should have more answers by the end of the week.

