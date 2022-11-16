DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the holidays just around the corner, it’s always tough to celebrate when money is tight. But the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual career fair at the Daphne Civic Center on Tuesday, and there are lots of opportunities.

Whether it’s part-time or full, there are 40 employers looking to fill over 100 different positions, just in time for the holiday season. Jobs from engineering, construction and even sales. There are so many positions to choose from, and for some people, they are looking for work for one reason.

“I’m really interested in trying to make some money for the holidays,” a job seeker said.

The holidays are one thing but supporting your family is another. Chrystal Reynolds is a Daphne resident and came to the job fair to find something where she can support both her and her family.

“I just want to get out of the food industry a little bit so I can help support my family as well as move out,” Reynolds said.

And the career fair may have come to town at the perfect time.

Christina Hellmich, Director of Workforce Development, Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, said having the career fair at this time of year is a great way for people to find something seasonal if they needed to make some more money during the holidays.

“This is an opportunity for full-time jobs, part-time jobs, seasonal jobs, maybe it is a second job,” Hellmich said.