DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health has sold the Thomas Medical Center building to the City of Daphne as of Friday, Feb. 10, according to a release.

The building, located at 27961 US-98 in Daphne, will “continue to conduct all current operations at this location as a tenant of the City of Daphne for the next three to six years as plans for a replacement facility are finalized and all required relocation approvals are obtained,” according to the release.

We are pleased to partner with the City of Daphne to sell the Thomas Medical Center property and building. We understand the City plans to utilize this property and building to enhance the Daphne Bayfront Park. Through the City’s support of the annexation of Infirmary Health’s medical campus in Malbis into the City of Daphne and through passage of the new medical overlay district for this campus, Infirmary Health will be able to continue to grow medical services at this location to serve the City of Daphne and the surrounding communities. Mark Nix, President & CEO Infirmary Health

This sales come as part of the Bayfront Park update/expansion project.

A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will still be available through Village Park during the closure. This roadwork began in November 2022.

It’s the first phase of a multi-million dollar waterfront facelift project we’ve been reporting on since last November. A new pier and amphitheater will be built over the next several years.