DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Where the asphalt ends may look deceiving. Businesses here are still open despite major construction on Bayfront Park Drive in Daphne.

“Now all of our traffic has to park around back. A little bit of a transition, a different flow of how to get in here,” said Mark White, owner of Moe’s Original BBQ.

He says Tuesday all of the work inched closer to his restaurant, cutting front access off completely. “We don’t have any choice but to keep doing what we do and focus on the details and make sure all of our bbq is dynamite,” he explained.

This $3 million road resurfacing project, which includes utility upgrades and new on-street parking, began late last year and is expected to wrap up by the end of this year. Those who work on Bayfront Park Drive are excited for the updates, but ready for crews to finish.

“I’m glad for it to be coming to an end because it does have a lot to do with our business and everything. They’re supposed to be putting out a new sidewalk which is kind of nice and we definitely need it to where we can actually have our people park down here, because we’re having a problem with people being able to park,” said Elena Vorpahl with The Waggy Tail.

Businesses are finding ways to adjust, though. Signs help Moe’s customers find parking this week. Even with the disruptions, folks like White are staying patient and ready to see what things look like when construction is over.

“Hopefully my neighbors will start to develop a little bit and this will become a Main Street and the main hub of Daphne,” said White.

Future phases of the project include an amphitheater and pier expansion at Bayfront Park.