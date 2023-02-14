DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Seven days ago vehicles up and down the Eastern Shore were targeted by catalytic converter thieves. A day later, another vehicle was hit. Business has been a little different since last week for the owners of Roll & Go Sushi in Daphne.

“I went to start my car and it makes a real loud noise,” said Lu Daravong.

Daravong and Sidra Rasool haven’t used their Honda Element for deliveries since realizing the catalytic converter was cut from their company SUV between midnight and 9 a.m. last Wednesday morning.

“That’s a few hundred dollars out of our pocket because we have to get a new one,” said Rasool.

Until the repairs are made they’re relying more on food delivery services to handle the orders. That ultimately will cost them more temporarily, they said.

The SUV was parked in front of their Highway 98 business, but security cameras were out of view and didn’t capture the incident. A couple of miles north, though, at East Bay Apartments we get a good look at two suspects targeting a utility van the day before. That’s when 13 catalytic converters were cut from vehicles in Daphne and Fairhope on Tuesday. The couple believes whoever stole from them was targeting their vehicle days earlier.

“I think prior to that the alarm went off on Sunday and I came over and checked out the restaurant and I told the monitoring service to send the unit and to come over,” added Rasool.

When the owners looked back at the surveillance video they could barely make out a man walking in front of the business but believed he triggered the alarm and may have been eyeing the SUV.

“He might have been staking around here or something, you never know,” Rasool explained.

Now, the restaurant owners plan to add additional cameras in the coming days and they’re hoping an arrest is made soon. Fairhope Police and Daphne Police tell us they’re working on several leads, but so far there’s no new information to release.