DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a $700,000 project funded by the City of Daphne and the state. Major improvements begin Tuesday at the D’Olive Bay Public Boat Launch.

“Boy, there’s fishing all year long, there are recreational activities during the summer and spring. There’s no good time to do it, but this is the time that works best especially with the supply chain demands,” said Council President Joel Coleman.

Beginning Tuesday crews will start repairs to the boat ramp itself, filling in gaps below the concrete to reinforce what’s already here at the city’s only public launch.

“We are going to be pumping some concrete underneath those to provide more structural integrity with the ramps as they go into the water,” said Coleman.

The gravel parking lot will be pulled up and pervious brick pavers will go down. New drainage will be installed and other improvements will welcome visitors when the launch reopens next year.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re going to have a construction period of about 4 months. We are shutting it down for that time period, however I think the improvements are worth that time,” he explained.

A dedicated kayak launch will also be added. Coleman says the city continues looking at ways to make public waterfront areas more accessible. The D’Olive Bay channel was dredged in 2020 allowing for better access to and from the launch.