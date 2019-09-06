Daphne attempted murder suspect bond set at $150,000

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) 18-year-old David Price appeared on a video monitor from the Baldwin County Jail Friday for a bond hearing in a Fairhope courtroom.

Price is charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery in what prosecutors described as a drug deal gone bad.

Prosecutors say the victim met Price at the park off Park Drive to buy marijuana but once inside a car, Price pulled a gun, grabbed the victims cash and shot him five times. Price also shot himself in the arm during the struggle.

Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz told the judge this could have easily been a capital murder case had the victim not recovered from his injuries.

Bond was set at $150,000. If Price is released on bond, he will be under GPS house arrest, can have no contact with the victim or guns.