DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Animal Shelter is kicking off summer with an adoption event, according to a Facebook event posting from the City of Daphne Animal Shelter.

The event will take place Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tractor Supply off US-98 in Daphne. Residents will be able to meet the pets and potentially take a furry friend home.

The Daphne Animal Shelter is at 7145 Johnson Road. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the Daphne Animal Shelter at 251-620-2801. To see a list of adoptable pets, click the link here.