DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Animal Shelter has reached max capacity at the shelter, which means they don’t have enough room to take in strays.

To open up some space for rescues, the animal shelter is asking residents to come out and adopt a pet. The animal shelter is highlighting 4 dogs who have been in the shelter since January. These dogs are fully vetted and fixed, according to a Facebook post from the Daphne Animal Shelter.

If you can’t adopt, the shelter asks that you consider fostering a pet while the shelter works to find rescues a new home. Fostering shelter dogs helps their “mental stability” and gets them used to living in a home, according to the post. If you foster a pet and find that you want to adopt, adoption fees will be half-off.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering, call the shelter at 251-620-2800 or email them at animalshelter@daphneal.com. You can also fill out a form at the shelter. The Daphne Animal Shelter is open from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7145 Johnson Road.