DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Animal Shelter is full of cats and dogs that need new homes. To help find these pets their forever home, the shelter is hosting an after-hours adoption event, called “Yappy Hour.”
“The main purpose is this is to give people that work 9 to 5 and have jobs, that they can come by and have a chance to meet our animals and you know meet our volunteers and just see what we are all about and have a chance to find their forever pet,” said Daphne Animal Shelter Adoption Coordinator, Erin Gullett.
Yappy hour will Friday, July 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and if you decide to adopt a pet, you will have the chance to enter a raffle to win all sorts of prizes.
“Probably every ten or so minutes we will draw the name of whoever is around and they will get a bag and there will be dog toys, cat toys, litter, food samples and then some extra really special goodies that we will throw in as well,” said Gullett.
To adopt a dog it’s $125 and to adopt a cat or kitten it is $90. To see the available pets for adoption you can go to the Daphne Animal Shelter Facebook page.
