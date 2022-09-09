DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Daphne kid made his TV debut Friday morning on Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ series. ‘Cobra Kai’ is a martial arts show which airs on the Netflix streaming platform.

EJ Sanchez plays the role of Luis and will be featured on the show’s first two episodes. His mom tells us 7-year-old EJ Sanchez has been modeling since he was 5-years-old and he was given the opportunity to audition for ‘Cobra Kai’ in September 2021.

EJ was given the role of Luis the same day and began filming scenes that same week in Atlanta. He also traveled to Puerto Rico to film final scenes last December.

He’s a big fan of the show and loves karate, his mom says. WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown will share more of EJ’s story Monday in our newscasts and online.