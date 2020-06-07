Dangerous surf, strong winds along Baldwin County beaches

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — One look at the Gulf of Mexico off the beach in Gulf Shores and it is easy to see why there is a high surf warning for the Alabama Gulf Coast.

At daybreak, waves were breaking at six to eight feet and building. High tide along Baldwin County beaches is around noon Sunday.

Bands of rain were strong but brief as the wind continues, at least for now, straight out of the East.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories