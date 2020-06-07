Dangerous surf, strong winds along Baldwin County beaches
by: Debbie WilliamsPosted: / Updated:
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — One look at the Gulf of Mexico off the beach in Gulf Shores and it is easy to see why there is a high surf warning for the Alabama Gulf Coast.
At daybreak, waves were breaking at six to eight feet and building. High tide along Baldwin County beaches is around noon Sunday.
Bands of rain were strong but brief as the wind continues, at least for now, straight out of the East.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alice Marie Johnson returns to Birmingham for first time since Trump ended her life sentence
- Tennessee sheriff apologizes after using racial slur in recording
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal nears landfall in Louisiana
- Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after protest gifted car and college scholarship
- Dangerous surf, strong winds along Baldwin County beaches