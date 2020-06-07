Dangerous surf, strong winds along Baldwin County beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — One look at the Gulf of Mexico off the beach in Gulf Shores and it is easy to see why there is a high surf warning for the Alabama Gulf Coast.

At daybreak, waves were breaking at six to eight feet and building. High tide along Baldwin County beaches is around noon Sunday.

Bands of rain were strong but brief as the wind continues, at least for now, straight out of the East.

