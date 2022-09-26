GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People have been watching the possible path of Ian all weekend and surf conditions along the coast may be a concern this week.

Conditions have been pretty consistent for the last few days in south Baldwin County there yellow flags have been flying all weekend along with purple flags for jellyfish. The conditions may change as we go through the week.

The National Weather Service in Mobile predicts there is a high probability of dangerous rip currents Tuesday night and remain through at least Thursday. Those dangerous surf conditions could be present for the entirety of our coast from Dauphin Island, eastward to places like gulf shores, Orange Beach, Pensacola Beach, and Destin.