Dangerous surf closes Gulf waters along Alabama beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Stay out of the water — that’s the warning for tourists and beachgoers. The Gulf waters have been closed all day at beaches in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan.

Rough seas and strong currents are a potentially deadly combination.

“I was in the water yesterday and the day before, not that big a deal to me,” says Mark, who is on Spring break from Missouri. “I think I’m a pretty good swimmer, but today, it looks a lot worse than it has the last couple of days.”

The weather system that brought storms to other parts of Alabama also is responsible for three-to-five-foot waves breaking and strong rip and lateral currents running just off the beach.

Ankle deep is too deep, according to lifeguards. You can go to the beach, but if you get in the water, you could land yourself in jail. “It is unlawful to enter the Gulf when double red flags are flying. It’s up to a $500 fine or an arrestable offense, so we want people to take this seriously because we are doing this for their safety,” said Gulf Shores Beach Safety Director Joethan Phillips.

Single red flags have been up for two weeks. Gulf Shores rescued three swimmers earlier this week, and Orange Beach lifeguards rescued eight in one day.

“We want people to come down enjoy their time here but go home safely,” Phillips said.

Conditions are expected to start improving overnight.