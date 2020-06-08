Dangerous surf at Alabama beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) surf conditions persist along Alabama’s gulf coast thanks to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Lifeguards had their hands full Monday keeping would-be swimmers out of very dangerous Gulf of Mexico in Gulf Shores.

Double-red flags continue to fly along all of Alabama’s beaches signifying dangerous surf and high risk of rip currents. At noon Monday, waves were still breaking at four to six feet with an occasional eight-footer. The usually wide sandy beaches along the coast overtaken by gulf waters.

Lifeguards urge everyone to stay safe by staying out of the water.

