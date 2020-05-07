Dangerous fire conditions have fire crews on edge

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) Fire crews are staying busy. “We’ve certainly had an up-tick in fires,” says Rickey Fields with Alabama Forestry, “but they’ve all been accidental people not paying attention to what they are doing.”

A woods fire in the Fish River-Marlow community had firefighters scrambling Wednesday to protect homes and extinguish the blaze. A lack of rainfall, low humidity and a little wind is a perfect combination for disaster. “Just because it’s not a red flag warning day doesn’t mean you can go out and not exercise caution on your daily routine.”

Look at any farmers field and it’s easy to see just how dry it is. “Right now I think we are roughly around 8 inches deficit for rainfall this time of year which is well below average.”

So when a motorists pulled off the road to make a phone call near Whitehouse Fork, it didn’t take long for the car idling above the parched grass to start a blaze. “If cars are setting fires in the grass like that,” says Fields, “then it’s dry.”

Some relief could come as the week ends. A weather system expected to bump up the humidity and bring southerly winds but any rainfall from that system is not expected to make a real difference.

