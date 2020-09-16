Dangerous conditions reported in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach as Sally rolls ashore

UPDATE (9/16/20 3:08 AM) — The Police Department and Fire Departments were making water rescues in South Baldwin County, however they had to pull back for now due to the severity of Sally.

The strong winds have knocked trees over on houses and water is confirmed to be inside homes as the strong wind continues to blow like a freight train.

ORIGINAL STORY

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dangerous conditions have been reported in both Gulf Shores and Orange Beach as Hurricane Sally reaches the coast. As of 3 am, Orange Beach police are not able to respond to distress calls due to the weather.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown says he’s spoken to a number of people saying that flood waters are rising and trees have fallen onto their homes. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams is reporting hurricane strength winds in the Foley area. A large majority of people are without power in Baldwin County this morning. Hospitals are running on emergency generators.

Twenty inches of rain have fallen on Baldwin County over the past 24 hours. The retention ponds are now full and backing up. The water is rising. Remain in your homes but stay vigilant.

