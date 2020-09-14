Dangerous and significant flooding event anticipated due to impacts from Tropical Storm Sally

Unedited press release from the City of Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores, Ala. – As of the 5 p.m., Sunday, September 13, advisory issued by the National Weather Service, a Tropical Storm Warning, Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch and Flash Flood Watch remain in effect for the Coastal Baldwin County area, which includes the City Gulf Shores and the Fort Morgan Peninsula.

A dangerous rainfall and flooding event is increasingly likely for our area. Significant rainfall totals in the amounts of 8 to 16 inches with localized amounts of 24 inches are possible, and tropical-storm-force gusts (40-50 mph) are anticipated throughout the storm’s duration. The heaviest rain totals and greatest flooding potential will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

These conditions will present a high risk of deadly rip currents and coastal flooding for low-lying areas. Residents living along the Fort Morgan Peninsula, Plash Island, other low-lying areas, and those residing in mobile homes, campgrounds and RV parks should take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property. These areas include, but are not limited to, the following:

· Windmill Ridge Road

· Hwy 182

· Creekview Drive

· West 3rd Ave

· West 4th Ave

· West 5th Ave

· West 6th Ave

· West 8th Ave

· West 12th Ave

· Sunset Drive

· Hwy 59 – between Waterville and Bayou Village Bridge

· Sunrise Drive

· Minnow Lane

· West Lagoon Ave

· Sunset Drive

· Brigadoon Trail

· Lagoon Winds Drive

In case of an emergency, dial 9-1-1. Do not walk, swim or drive through flood and standing waters. Remember, “Turn around, don’t drown!”

For the latest updates and advisories, continue to follow local media and the National Weather Service Mobile at https://www.weather.gov/MOB for continued updates.

For Gulf Shores City Schools related notices, please visit https://www.gsboe.org/.

The City of Gulf Shores will continue to share updates through our City’s website and our social media channels. To receive updates via email or text message, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov and click on “Notify Me.”

