Damaged line causes 911 problems for residents in Baldwin

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County 911 reports some customers may have difficulty calling emergency services Friday afternoon.
“We have been notified of a fiber cut that may cause some CenturyLink customers in the areas south of Foley (Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Ft. Morgan) to be unable to dial 9-1-1 from their landlines, dialing 9-1-1 from your mobile device should not be affected. If you have an emergency and are unable to dial 9-1-1 you can attempt to call your local police department or try our administrative number into our dispatch center at 251-947-4911. Stay tuned to our page for updates,” they posted on Facebook.
This story is developing.
