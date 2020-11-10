Damage from Zeta has Baldwin County family asking ‘where do we go from here?’

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hudson and Verlie Carroll have lived in their home for decades.

“My husband will soon be 82 years old,” said Verlie. “He built our house.”

It’s endured with them as they grew older and Hudson got Parkinson’s while Verlie developed a heart problem.

During Hurricane Zeta, they say their neighbor’s tree came crashing down over their home, damaging the roof in the room where they do their daily exercises. Something that’s critical to their health.

Verlie says their neighbor has wind and hail insurance and told the Carroll’s to get in touch with his agent. Verlie says they were dismissed when they inquired about what to do.

We asked multiple property insurance professionals, who told us this falls under an “act of God,” so regardless of where the tree came from, the party who sustained the damage is liable. The only exception is if there was a documented conversation beforehand in which one party told the other they’re apprehensive about a tree falling in the near future.

The Carrolls say a company called Green Magic volunteered to cut the tree down and put tarps on the roof, and the family is extremely grateful. But that doesn’t change the fact that their roof is still crumbling.

“If anyone could come out to help us or advise us, anything that we could get, we would highly appreciate it, because we don’t know which way to go or what to do,” Verlie said.

