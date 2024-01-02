FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The views of Mobile Bay bring a lot of visitors to Fairhope’s waterfront.

“It’s this incredible little coastal town, but there’s really no way to get out on the water unless you own a boat or have a really good friend that doesn’t mind picking you up on the boat,” Taylor Mann of Eastern Shore Charter said.

That’s why Mann is growing the family business, Eastern Shore Charter, preparing to offer a unique experience at Fairhope Municipal Pier when The Blind Tiger restaurant opens early this year.

“It’s just kind of cool for us to be able to be established here on the Eastern Shore already and then to be able to bring this to even more people is just really exciting,” she explained.

Renovations continue on the restaurant, but Mann said once the owners open the doors, Eastern Shore Charter will partner with the business and offer cruises during the day and at sunset.

“We’re going to be able to offer some dinner cruises, booze cruises and party things as well as exciting things for kids and excursions, scavenger hunts and stuff like that,” Mann said.

Eastern Shore Charter has three boats already, but more could be added in the future.

“We’re looking at adding enough boats to where we can accommodate as many people as we possibly can here on the bay, and we do plan to offer some smaller recreational things for people to do,” she added.

Mann expects the daily cruises to begin by late spring. Dredging at the marina will need to be completed before traffic can move in and out easily.