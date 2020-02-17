Dad pushes kids out of way before driver hits him following Fairhope parade

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police tell News 5 a man who was struck by a vehicle following Saturday night’s parade pushed his kids out of the way before he was hit.

Police arrested 85-year-old Frederick Coleman and charged him with DUI. They say more charges may be coming.

The incident happened at Section Street and Ann Street. Police couldn’t provide us with an update on the victim’s condition, but say his injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

The victim was flown to University Hospital in Mobile Saturday night.

The original story can be seen here.

