FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on 9th Avenue between South McKenzie and Pine Streets Halloween night, according to Foley Police.

Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock identified the victim as Nicholas Tomlin, 21, of Foley. Bullock said Tomlin was struck around 9 p.m.

Tomlin was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Police ask for the public’s help identifying the vehicle that left the scene. If you know anything about the incident you are asked to call Foley Police at 943-4431.