Cyberattack targets Riviera Utilities customers’ emails

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Riviera Utilities has been hit with a cyberattack targeting its email systems.

The company says customers reported unusual email activity, and the IT department was able to act quickly to keep the cyberattack from infiltrating additional servers.

“We have engaged a third-party cyber security firm to help us further investigate the scope of the attack,” Riveria Utilities said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Those affected by the cyberattack will be contacted with more information and offered assistance once the investigation is complete.  

