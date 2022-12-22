SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Customers of Build-A-Bear in Spanish Fort wanted to show their appreciation for an employee who they say has gone above and beyond to make them feel welcome in the store this week.

Jennifer Pratschner contacted WKRG News 5 after hearing about the experiences Monday at the Eastern Shore Centre Build-A-Bear location.

She tells us an employee, Wade, was the only one working in the store full of customers when a group noticed how well he was handling the situation. Pratschner said Wade continued smiling and made sure to greet each customer who walked into the store, despite the added holiday traffic.

“That’s hard to find these days,” Pratschner explained.

Customers surprised the employee with gifts Thursday afternoon, saying ‘thank you’ for his hard work and dedication.