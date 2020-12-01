Customers not happy about post office changes in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Spanish Fort Post Office is once again in limbo while the bidding continues for a new contract. The longtime owner retired last year and since that time its future has been up in the air. The current owner is submitting paperwork hoping to continue the operations, but the bidding process isn’t over with yet. Either way, big changes are in store.

“I’ve had this box since 1964 and I sure hate to see it close. It’ll be an inconvenience for a lot of people,” said George Johnson. He’s not happy with the current changes.

The post office has not only been a place to send and receive mail for many years, but it’s been a place that’s helped grow the community.

“It’s how I’ve gotten to know people in Spanish Fort since I’ve moved here,” said Emily Mabe.

Bidding for a new owner ended on November 13th, but no owner was selected, according to the United States Postal Service. That means the location is scheduled to close on January 15th unless a new owner is found, or the current owner’s application is approved.

“We have such a relationship with them and that’s huge for me and my business and to be able to get my packages out on time,” added Mabe.

As it stands this location is considered a contract office, meaning it’s not operated or staffed by USPS employees. There are also no plans to open a retail post office in the city. Even if a new owner for the contract location is found, there will be no more post office boxes going forward. That’s based on several reasons, according to the USPS.

“This includes availability of mail delivery, proximity to other postal retail operations, local workload and capacity constraints, and collective bargaining requirements,” we’re told.

Customers will be asked to use the post office boxes in Daphne. They also have the option to receive mail at home.

Customers are already receiving their daily mail from the Daphne location, we’re told.