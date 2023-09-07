ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 2:45 Tuesday, Orange Beach police officers were dispatched to Seaside Beach and Racquet Club Condominiums for shots fired.

Upon arrival, police noticed two people deceased with gunshot wounds.

Vacationers at the condo said they awoke to gunfire and puddles of blood in a common area of the complex in what looked like a scene from a movie.

Orange Beach Police Chief Steve Brown said officers arrived within minutes.

“Upon the officer’s arrival, he located two persons who suffered from gunshot wounds, and both succumbed to those wounds,” Brown said.

After further investigation, the two people were identified as employees at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry identified the two as Deputy Kenneth Booth and dispatcher Lexi White. He said the two were dating, and an argument between them ended in Booth shooting White and then turning the gun on himself.

Orange Beach police are continuing their investigation while clean-up crews work to remove any sign of the tragic confrontation that took two lives.