Crumbl Cookies coming to Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie company, is coming to Daphne — the chain’s first location in the Mobile area.

The cookie company features a weekly rotating cookie menu, open-concept kitchens, and a famous pink cookie box. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream are also on the menu.

Crumbl Cookies will open on Dec. 17 at 1802 Highway 98, Suite D, across from Target in the Staples shopping center.

Crumbl Cookies was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since then, more than 300 locations have been built across 34 states. Some of Crumbl’s specialty cookies include Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Potato Chip, Hazelnut Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’mores, Pumpkin Pie, and more.