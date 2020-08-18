Crowded field in Fairhope Mayor’s race

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mayor’s race in Fairhope has a crowded field. There is the incumbent, three newcomers including a former city employee.

There are almost as many political signs as flowers in Fairhope these days. Four candidates are wanting to lead the city over the next four years.

“This is my first foray into politics.” If elected Mayor, political newcomer John Manelos says he has two main goals. “Stopping the sanitary sewage overflow, the other goal is to restore civility to our city government. We’ve become a laughing stock, an embarrassment.”

Annette Sanders is the other political newcomer, “I can help Fairhope, I love Fairhope.” She spoke via Facetime from Atlanta. Her reason for running, simple. “To make our community better, our schools better our life better and to protect our environment.”

There have been five generations of Sullivan’s in Fairhope. “Fairhope needs someone with experience.” Former city employee Sherry Sullivan is the first in the family to run for mayor. “Fairhope can not take four more years of learning on the job. I have the experience and the leadership and I know this city.”

Incumbant Mayor Karin Wilson wants to keep her job, “I ran in 2016 for a cause, not a career.” Four more years, she says, would allow her administration to finish the job they have already started. “I’m a fair leader, I stand with the citizens. I’m beholding to no one. I don’t need this job and I only want one more term.”

Voters in Fairhope now have a decision to make, whether to stay the course or choose a new path.

Municipal elections are Aug. 25.

