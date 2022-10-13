BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night.

“When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton.

Buxton grabbed his 9-year-old and 14-year-old kids, making quick trips in and out to save important documents while the fire quickly spread.

“I just thank God that I woke up, because the fire alarm did go off but it was within a minute or two that the house was already fully engulfed in smoke by the time it went off,” he explained.

Firefighters from Crossroads, White House Fork and Bay Minette rushed to the home on Cliff’s Landing Road, but the damage was already done.

“It’s tough, but you know I’ve got a lot of family and support,” said Buxton.

That support even coming from strangers who lost their home this week in Loxley. Just a few hours after Buxton’s home went up in flames, firefighters were battling a blaze on N. Cypress Street. He reached out to the family, offering support, even after losing his own home, sharing emotions and letting them know they’re not alone.

“We’ve had a lot of support and a lot of people reach out and give stuff to my kids,” Buxton continued.

Buxton said for now they’re staying with relatives in the area, but he plans to rebuild on the property that’s been in the family for more than three generations.