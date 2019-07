GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores crews are responding to a hazmat scene in Gulf Shores at W 36th Street.

The Gulf Shore Deputy Fire Chief Keith Martin says a drum was swollen at the location and was venting a fine mist. Martin says it’s in an area where old paints and other substances are stored.

GS Fire says they are unsure of the contents and are taking precautions. EMA is coordinating the cleanup.

We are told the public is not in danger.