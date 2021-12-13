Crews repair compromised road in Baldwin County, look ahead to permanent fix

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – River Road is living up to its name this year. Heavy rains caused Flat Creek near Styx River to rise late last week, creating a large washout. But, the washouts happen time and time again leaving about a dozen families without a way in or out.

“That river comes up and it’ll go underwater. Sometimes we’ll have washes and we did last week,” said Baldwin County Engineer Joey Nunnally.

On Monday repairs are wrapping up with dirt and large rocks being brought in to rebuild the stretch of road. Residents were stranded from Friday through Sunday afternoon when crews were finally able to create a path once the rain stopped and the high water receded. It’s not the first time crews have patched the problem and it likely won’t be their last.

“The road is to obviously get this road out of the flood plain and move it up to the uplands, but we have to have the cooperation with the adjacent landowners to do that,” added Nunnally.

Two of the three property owners have verbally agreed to allow the county to construct a new road, but it’s not an easy process. The process could take months or years to become reality.

“To work through all of that and then get the deeds drawn up, the surveys done, the signatures and recordings and all of that. Then, at that point we’ve got to find funds to actually build the road,” continued Nunnally.

He expects moving the road could cost over a half-million dollars, but he’s confident that’s the permanent solution to keep this from happening so often.