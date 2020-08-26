Crews on scene of rollover crash in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Fire Department and officers are on scene of a rollover crash.

The accident is on the southbound lanes of Highway 59 near Old Time Pottery.

Keller Rd. is closed at this time.

