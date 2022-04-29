FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a project that’s far from over, but progress is being made.

“We have not done a good job taking care of our infrastructure. It’s just like having a home of your own there’s always repairs to do,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

A major infrastructure project in downtown Fairhope is still underway to update gas, water, wastewater and stormwater pipes that have been in the ground since the 1950s. The project has been ongoing for months, but these much-needed improvements will hopefully alleviate some of the problems the city has faced in recent years.

“With the sewer in particular with the overflows we’ve had we continue to do upgrades on lift stations and even when there’s development in town we are working with developers and charging them fees to make them upgrade lift stations and lines,” said Sullivan.

Right now, most of the work is taking place at the Church Street and Fairhope Avenue intersection. The goal is to have the intersection open by Monday. Mayor Sherry Sullivan says the new upgrades should keep things running smoothly for the next 25-30 years and while work may be wrapping up in this spot, the overall project will continue through September.

“We are going to be closing De La Mare Avenue off during the month of May at certain periods of time and also we are putting in a sewer force main that will take all of the sewer from the eastern side of town and push it to the treatment plants,” she added.

The City of Fairhope is using its Facebook page to update residents and visitors of the road closures while the work continues.