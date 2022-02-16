BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Film Office confirms to WKRG News 5 a new movie is filming in Baldwin County this week.

The movie is titled ‘Bruiser’, but casting information has not been made public yet. Officials said the majority of the movie will be filmed in Fairhope, Daphne and Spanish Fort. Some scenes will be shot at Byrnes Lake north of Spanish Fort along Highway 225. We’re also told some of the “driving scenes” will be filmed in rural Baldwin County.

‘Bruiser’ is an independent film that began production Tuesday. Crews anticipate wrapping up locally sometime by mid-March.