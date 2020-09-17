Crews gather at OWA, prepared to help those impacted by Sally

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Local and regional crews are gathering at OWA this morning, preparing to help those impacted by Hurricane Sally and restore power to the Gulf Coast.

OWA will be the hub for the utility services. Mobile sleeping quarters, food kitchen, laundry facilities are currently being set up for the arriving workers.

Storm Services is also stationed in Lake Charles, LA for Hurricane Laura.

