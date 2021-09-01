Crews dig out Gulf Shores condo pool buried by Ida

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Edgewater Condos in Gulf Shores could add a toy sandbox to the resort amenities after their outdoor poll was buried under sand from Hurricane Ida.

Crews were spotted on the Beach Blvd. site Wednesday morning removing sand from the pool area.

Lance Wilder with Lance Wilder Renovations sent the following photos from the resort as the storm made its way on land Sunday.

Wilder posted to social media Tuesday showing the once water oasis covered by sand.

Before, Hotels.com

After, Lance Wilder Renovations

Wilder says he lives in Foley and has been working to remodel a unit at Edgewater.