Crews continue removing salt buildup from power lines in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Flashing lights in the night sky were seen across Baldwin County late Sunday night into early Monday morning prompting concerns from residents.

“Those momentary power blinks were caused by the salt contamination on the power lines and equipment,” said Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC.

Ingram says it was a rare occurrence. Strong winds last week pushed salt into the power lines he says, creating a problem that is usually only seen during tropical weather. Residents reported problems from Bay Minette down to the coast.

“It is rare for it to occur so far inland,” he added.

Crews began washing the power lines on Monday, a task that will continue this week until all of the affected power lines have been cleaned.

“Once that process is completed then they will go back and they will go back and energize that power line,” continued Ingram.

Riviera Utilities says some of their customers noticed problems during those same times, too, but their issues were unrelated to the ones Baldwin EMC dealt with. Riviera Utilities says Alabama Power had a problem with equipment, but the problem has since been resolved.