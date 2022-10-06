FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The holidays aren’t here yet, but the lights are already going up in downtown Fairhope.

“We always like to claim there’s over a million lights in downtown, but obviously that sometimes depends on the size of the trees and everything, but you know we’re going to go with over a million lights,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

This week signs are posted reminding drivers to stay clear of Section Street, Fairhope Avenue and surrounding roads anytime you see crews working. Most of the work is happening after 5 p.m. each afternoon through the early morning hours as the city preps for the annual tree lighting next month.

“It’ll go through the day of to be honest,” said Sullivan. “They’re tweaking things, I’ll come downtown and look at the lights. They’ll turn them on as a test and we’ll see what needs to be tweaked and stuff, but really they work on them right up until tree lighting.”

Crews are trimming trees and adding the lights, making sure each one is ready for the November 17th celebration.

“It just lightens my heart. I just love it,” said Beth Fugard of Stowe’s Jewelers.

She knows how important the lights are for businesses and the downtown district. Fugard says her mom, Joyce Stowe, inspired the lighting of the trees years ago after seeing a similar display in Dallas, TX.

“She asked the mayor if Fairhope could do it and he said if you can raise the money we can do it,” said Fugard. ‘She and another local business person, Barry Gasden, started raising money.”

These days the city is footing the bill for the lights that help attract visitors to Fairhope every year.

“It does cost us some overtime and obviously the cost of the lights, but it’s really a minimal cost based on what we get out of the lights while they’re up,” said Mayor Sullivan.

Once the lights turn on next month they’ll stay lit through March.