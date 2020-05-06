Crews battle woods fire in Fish River Marlow community

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — An area of woods in the Fish River Marlow community caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews from Silverhill, Fish River, Foley Fire and the forestry service responded to the blaze.

Video of the fire was taken of CR 9 and CR 24 by News 5. The forestry service says we are 8 inches below rainfall normal for this time of the year.

We are in a red flag warning for Wednesday May 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to dry conditions. We are also in a burn ban.

LATEST STORIES: