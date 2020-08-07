Crews battle house fire in Fish River/Marlow area, homeowner says everyone safe

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders battled a fire at a residence in the Fish River/Marlow area on Kennedy Drive Friday.

Homeowner and founder of the Original Oyster House in Gulf Shores, Joe Roszkowski, say that everyone made it out safe. There were six people home at the time but they were all able to make it out unscathed.

When firefighters arrived the fire was fully-involved and smoke could be seen from miles away. Almost half a dozen fire departments responded by pumping water from the river to extinguish the flames. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories