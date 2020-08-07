Crews battle house fire in Fish River/Marlow area, homeowner says everyone safe

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders battled a fire at a residence in the Fish River/Marlow area on Kennedy Drive Friday.

Homeowner and founder of the Original Oyster House in Gulf Shores, Joe Roszkowski, say that everyone made it out safe. There were six people home at the time but they were all able to make it out unscathed.

When firefighters arrived the fire was fully-involved and smoke could be seen from miles away. Almost half a dozen fire departments responded by pumping water from the river to extinguish the flames.

LATEST STORIES: