Crew works on giant sign in Daphne damaged by Zeta

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Progress is being made on one of the biggest “signs” of damaged after Zeta. These images were sent to us by a News 5 viewer. Saturday a crane crew was working on the Lowe’s/Sam’s Club sign damaged by Hurricane Zeta. The sign was already damaged by Hurricane Sally and Zeta knocked out one of the legs holding the sign up near I-10.

The crew appeared to be working to get the sign down safely. With one leg left to stand on, the large sign that sits between two Daphne car dealerships looked ready to collapse at any time.